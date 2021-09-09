Police arrest three
ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jose I. Alvarez-Camarena, 25, of the 3900 block of Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested at the mile marker 340 Interstate 69 entrance ramp on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Stephen E. Conroy, 21, of the 1200 block of Lake Summerset Road, Davis, Illinois, arrested on University Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Troy M. Creager, 46, of the 1000 block of Delmar Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on Woodhall Drive at Wendell Jacob Avenue on charges of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
