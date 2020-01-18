ANGOLA — Norene Keller of rural Steuben County has been involved with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, also known as CoCoRaHS, since the mid-2000s, though her interest in weather stems back to a tornado outbreak in 1974.
“I remember being mad we had to go to the basement,” Keller said. “I remember seeing the storm damage and I’ll always remember what song was playing while we were in the basement.”
With her love of weather, becoming a tracker for CoCoRaHS was something she was destined for, much like becoming a storm spotter and an amateur radio operator.
Volunteer observers for CoCoRaHS work together to track all forms of precipitation using low-cost measuring tools while focusing a lot on training, education and utilizing an interactive website with data on it that is available for anyone to access.
Every 24 hours, Keller said, she collects precipitation from her rain gauge to input for Colorado State University.
The special gauge is four inches in diameter and can hold up to 11 inches of water. The same gauge can be used for rain or snow tracking.
There are also snowfall boards that can be used to get a more accurate measurement of snowfall.
She’s one of just a handful of volunteers in Steuben County, but she is hopeful a class on CoCoRaHS on March 19 at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County will give a few more people the motivation to volunteer as well.
CoCoRaHS has volunteers in its network in all 50 states, though some Keller said are more active than others. She personally tries to track every day, but its not always possible.
Data collected and logged on the website, cocorahs.org, can be used by anyone, not just weather observation professionals.
Keller said she’s received calls from people asking about her data in the past.
“I’ve had farmers call before for details, especially during dry years, for crop insurance,” she said.
CoCoRaHS got its start in 1998 as the result of the 1997 flood in Fort Collins, Colorado. The flooding caught people by surprise, so CoCoRaHS was created with the intent to do better on mapping and reporting storm data.
Currently, Steuben County has 12 stations, though not all are actively tracking according to Keller.
People interested in learning more about CoCoRaHS can visit the website, cocorahs.org or can attend the talk on March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola.
