Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. High around 40F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers by midnight. Winds will diminish some later on. Low 13F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.