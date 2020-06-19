ANGOLA — There will be Angola Festival of the Arts pageant again this year, as pageant director Jeri Mow said the pageant, which is one week prior to the festival itself, is set to go on as planned.
Held at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts, the pageant will be on July 25, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending around 6 p.m., said Mow.
Contestants will begin the day sooner, with a 9 a.m. interview session.
The event is open to attend, with a fee of $5 per person, with children under age 5 entering for free.
“I’m excited,” said Mow, who is no stranger to pageants as she used to be the director for the Miss 101 Lakes Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant has four divisions; three for young women ranging from ages 5-19 and one for young men ranging from ages 5-10 years.
Girls ages 5-9 will compete for the title of princess with boys ages 5-10 competing for prince. Girls ages 10-14 will compete for junior miss and girls ages 15-19 will compete in the miss division.
Each contestant, regardless of age division, will complete a private interview with the judges and will compete in the summer wear, formal wear and talent portions.
Contestants for junior miss and miss will also complete a short essay on why the arts are so important that will be turned in with their registration.
Each of the competition categories will have a prize and there will also be people’s choice voting.
Pageant winners receive what Mow called, “an array of gifts.”
Each winner also receives a sash and crown, a photo session with Bill Eyster of Eyster Photo and Graphics and opportunities to speak and volunteer in and around the community.
“This pageant is an open pageant,” said Mow. “That means if the contestant lives, works or goes to school in Indiana, they are eligible to compete in the appropriate division.”
Winners in each division are encouraged to give back to their local community. The goal is for all contestants to enjoy the experience, learn new skills, make friends and increase in their own confidence and self-esteem.
The pageant is not connected with the Miss America program. It is a non-profit organization connected with the Angola Arts Festival, which takes place on Aug. 1.
“It is a fun and exciting day for all,” Mow said of pageant day.
Registration can be obtained by calling Mow, 668-0516 or by emailing her, jerilmow@aol.com.
Registration is due by July 20. Prince and princess registration is $5. Junior miss and miss registration is $10. Each registrant must have a head shot photo, a copy of their birth certificate, the registration fee and for miss and junior miss, the 200-word essay on the arts.
