ALBION — When she took on the role of executive director of Northeastern Indiana Court Appointed Special Advocates a year ago, Kirby Cool had a specific goal in mind.
“One of my biggest goals when accepting this position was to decrease or eliminate our wait list,” Cool said. “We had about 66 unserved kiddos that didn’t have an advocate.”
Twelve months later, Cool has realized her goal and reports the agency currently has a “zero wait list.”
CASA provides a voice for children involved in judicial proceedings and advocates for their best interests while striving to improve their circumstances and quality of life. Based in Albion, Northeastern Indiana CASA serves DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
Cool said that in 2019, the agency has served 507 children. Since October 2018, CASA volunteers have logged more than 7,000 hours visiting children, attending child and family team meetings, visiting with placement homes and family members and attending court hearings.
“I’ve had amazing staff and volunteers who have stepped up,” Cool said.
When she asked them if they would take on additional cases to reduce the wait list, Cool said, “I got more ‘yeses’ than ‘nos.’”
Without such volunteers, accomplishing a zero wait list would be impossible, Cool said.
Cool said there always is a need for more advocates. In the past couple of years, the agency has lost close to 10 volunteers, she added.
This past year, the agency has trained and sworn in eight new volunteers. Four more are in training and an additional four are in the application process, Cool said.
“Were making a steady gain,” she added.
While many volunteers choose to serve CASA during their retirement, the agency is seeing an increase in younger volunteers, Cool reported.
“They’re still working but are able to be flexible with schedule,” Cool said.
According to CASA, qualifications to become an advocate include available time, maturity and good judgment, concern for children, discretion and ability to maintain confidentiality, excellent listening skills, objectivity, flexibility, good oral and written communication skills and professional manner and appearance.
“Someone that has a lot of time and a lot of passion makes a great advocate,” Cool added. “Someone that’s willing to speak up for the best interest of a child.”
Advocates must complete a minimum of 30 hours initial training and 12 hours of annual continuing education. The next training will take place after the beginning of next year, Cool said.
In addition to decreasing the wait list, Cool also realized other accomplishments during her first year. She hired two full-time employees and moved staff around to where there were needs, she said.
A highlight of her year was working beside advocates in the organization and learning from their years of experience.
“It amazes me how much knowledge and experience volunteers have,” she said. “I think I’ve asked them more questions than they’ve asked me. I loved to experience them and their stories.”
The agency recognized its volunteers at a banquet recently. Among those were volunteers who have recently retired. Bonnie Schoppman served Steuben County for 26 years and advocated for more than 50 children. Barb Bauer volunteered for 12 years, working with more than 30 children. In LaGrange County, Linda Stanton served 21 years and worked with more than 30 children.
Volunteers honored for five years of service were: Diane Peachey who volunteers in Noble County and has served 14 children; Judy Rensch who has served eight children in DeKalb and Steuben counties; and Diane Stiles who has served six children in Noble County.
Special recognition also was given to Jackie Boyle who dedicates more than 30 hours each season to train new CASA volunteers, in addition to the children she serves.
Looking ahead, Cool said, she would like to maintain the momentum gained this year, continue with a zero wait list, recruit more volunteers and increase CASA’s exposure.
To learn more about Northeastern Indiana CASA and how to become a volunteer, visit neincasa.net or call 636-6101.
