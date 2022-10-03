From left, John Liu, assistant professor in Trine University’s Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering; Chris Elston, chief robotics manager, YRG Robotics; Jason Blume, executive director, Trine innovation 1; and Jacob Bradshaw, program lead for the Trine Center for Technical Training, with more than $22,000 of robotics equipment donated by YRG Robotics to the Trine Center for Technical Training.