ANGOLA — YRG Robotics, the Fort Wayne-based U.S. distributor of Yamaha robots, has donated more than $22,000 of robotics equipment to the Trine Center for Technical Training, based at Trine University’s Angola campus.
The donation includes two industrial robots — a single-axis slider and the second a 350-millimeter Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm — plus controlling systems.
Both types of robots are designed to perform simple actions quickly.
“This generous donation by YRG Robotics allows us to provide a complete range of robotics training options to students in the Trine Center for Technical Training and in the mechatronics and robotics engineering major at Trine University,” said Jason Blume, executive director at Trine innovation 1. “Not only will students have the opportunity to work with another type of robot, but this will provide exposure to and opportunities for different programming languages.”
“We’re grateful and excited for supporters like YRG as we continue to grow and develop our programming,” said Jacob Bradshaw, program lead for the Trine Center for Technical Training. “These crucial partnerships will help us better serve the students, workers and industry of northeast Indiana.”
“The new technical training offered at Trine is in line with the skills required to program Allen Bradley PLCs, Yamaha or Fanuc robot programming and or vision systems required to be maintained in production and manufacturing facilities across North America,” said Chris Elston, Chief Robotics Manager, YRG Robotics. “YRG and Yamaha Robotics are grateful to partner with Trine, which will train and provide the technical certifications to become a skilled worker in today’s manufacturing environments. I hope many people will take advantage of this fun career in automation and robotics.”
The new robots also will allow the Center to offer a Yamaha Robotics certificate.
Launched in August, the TCTT serves individuals, high schools and businesses by providing in-demand skills to meet the needs of northeast Indiana industry. It offers programs on Trine’s Angola campus as well as online and on-site, allowing participants to earn associate and specialist certification from the prestigious Smart Automation Certification Alliance as well as certification in areas such as project management, Lean Six Sigma-Green Belt, Certified Quality Engineer and network management.
Since 1976, Yamaha has provided assembly robots to the industrial marketplace that are unsurpassed for payload, speed and dependability. Its current lineup is the culmination of decades of experience in Yamaha’s own plants and thousands of others around the world.
From single-axis robots to the broadest selection of SCARA robots anywhere, Yamaha supplies the best solution for nearly any automated assembly requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.