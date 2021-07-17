ANGOLA — Periodic downpours didn't stop the festivities Friday as new royalty was crowned as part of the opening ceremony for the 2021 Steuben County 4-H Fair.

New fair royalty includes Miss Steuben County 2021 Grace Emberton, Little Miss Steuben County Lydia Wilhelm and Little Mister Steuben County Rogan Feller.

Alexis Treesh was named Miss Congeniality in the 2021 Miss Steuben County pageant that saw just three competitors this year. Also competing was Katie Stoy.

"It is so exciting to be here in person," said Miss Steuben County 2019 Abby Stoy. "This year's queen is about to be very, very busy."

Abby's reign ended up lasting two years because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 pageant. 

Traditionally, the fair queen reigns for her county fair and goes on to competing to be named Miss Indiana State Fair. Emberton will compete for that title in January 2022.

"I am so excited to have the opportunity to serve as Miss Steuben County," said a still shocked Emberton after being named the winner. "I hope everyone has fun this week and I wish all the competitors good luck."

Emberton will spend the next week at the fair doing a little bit of everything from posing with project champions for photos to talking with fairgoers and helping with livestock shows. 

She is no stranger to the fair, having exhibited in 4-H herself before graduating from Angola High School and going onto the University of Saint Francis, where she is currently studying nursing.

Emberton also plans to enlist in the U.S. Air Force Reserves, attend tech school and also finish her nursing degree. 

During her own reign, Abby Stoy said the most exciting part didn't come from the fair at all, but rather came from the pandemic that ground so much to a halt last year.

"My most memorable moment as Miss Steuben County was during the pandemic, passing out meals to people that couldn't go out," she said. "They were excited to see us, smiling through masks, and having us able to go out." 

However, the whole experience as queen, she said, was absolutely amazing.

"It isn't just a beauty pageant," she said. "It's truly about what is on the inside. I am so grateful for this opportunity that has truly been life changing." 

Little Miss Steuben County was also crowned Friday, and this year the title went to Lydia Wilhelm. The title of Little Mister Steuben County was passed on to Rogan Feller. Both were named after the pageant, held Friday night in Rensch Hall.

The queen pageant was held Thursday, with only the crowning on Friday.

Both Lydia and Rogan will be present at the fair as much as they can be this week to help Emberton with her royal duties.

Here are animal project winners from Friday:

Poultry Show

Supreme Grand Champion: Jacob Graber

Grand Champion Laying Hens: Grace Albert

Reserve Grand Champion Laying Hens: Maleeha Oliver

Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Jacob Graber

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Chickens: Ella Heifner

Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Grace Albert

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantams: Maleeha Oliver

Grand Champion Pullets: Kayla Caston

Reserve Grand Champion Pullets: Grace Albert

Grand Champion Turkey: Jacee Graber

Reserve Grand Champion Turkey: Jacob Graber

Grand Champion Market Ducks: Elizabeth Curey

Reserve Grand Champion Market Ducks: Vince Gilbert

Grand Champion Exhibition Ducks: Leslee Steigerwald

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Duck: Leslee Steigerwald

Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Laken Mosier

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Exhibition: Laken Mosier

Junior Showman: Bella Holmes

Intermediate Showman: Ethan Wolfe

Senior Showman: Ava Budak

Dog Show

Obedience Grand Champion: Hallie Shrewsburg

Obedience Reserve Grand Champion: Tyson Gilbert

Junior Showman: Ramon Perry

Intermediate Showman: Nadia Cline

Senior Showman: Hallie Shrewsburg

