ANGOLA—A night market is coming to town unlike any other event in Steuben County.
This Saturday from 6 p.m to 11 p.m. Willow Tree Shoppes are hosting Ignite You Light Night Market at their business located at 135 E. Wendell Jacob Ave.
Willow Tree Shoppes is a metaphysical shop owned by local medium Erlinda Inniss and her husband Johann. They sell crystals, jewelry, apparel and home decoration. Willow Tree Shoppes offer meditation classes, rooting and tone and tea classes. Erlinda offers mediumship readings as well.
The event will have axe throwing by mobile Indiana axe throwing range Have Axe, fire dancing by Danielle Belle Fire, belly dancing performed by The Serpent, Zosia and Lauren, tarot readings with Kelby and so much more.
DJ R JROX will be jamming at the event all night.
“The event is about bringing people together in our community. It is all about coming together in a loving space and just having a good time,” said Erlinda.
Unique local vendors Miss Bee Haven, Come To Your Effin Senses, Pixie Girl Creations, Hennatime and The Sassy Vegan will be set up at the night market.
Angola local businesses Relic Emporium, Caleo Café and Just Breathe Salt Room will be joining the event as well.
Food will be available for purchase by Baby Got S’mac and Poptacular Treats.
“Stop by to browse local vendors, enjoy delicious food, watch elegant and tantalizing performances and have fun!" stated Erlinda on her Facebook event page.
Erlinda was born in Fort Wayne, but has lived all of the United States. She said she was led to Angola and believes she can do good for the community while providing new experiences for those looking to explore their spirituality.
The Willow Tree Shoppes is planning to host a Night Market everything third Saturday of every month. May's Night Market is the first market of 2022, but Erlinda and her husband did host an similar night market last September.
For any questions regarding the event contact Erlinda Inniss at 236-8380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.