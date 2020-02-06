INDIANAPOLIS — Angola storyteller Lou Ann Homan has been commissioned to shape the story of the people behind the renaissance of the Shrewsbury-Windle House in Madison in the latest installment of the “If These Walls Could Tell” series by Storytelling Indiana of Indiana and Indiana Landmarks.
Homan will be telling “Through the Eyes of Mary with a Postscript by Ann Windle” at 4 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Indiana Landmarks, 201 Central Ave., Indianapolis. Homan is a former public school teacher and a writer, actor, adjunct professor at Trine University and columnist for KPC Media Group’s daily newspapers serving DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties.
As the 2019 winner of the Cook Cup Award for Outstanding Restoration, its rich history goes beyond bricks and mortar.
A grant from arts patrons and philanthropists Frank and Katrina Basile made Homan’s storytelling about the house possible.
Upon its completion in 1849, Charles Shrewsbury’s Greek Revival-style home in Madison defined antebellum elegance, with high-ceilinged rooms, decorative columns and floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of the Ohio River.
Architect Francis Costigan displayed his genius in the Shrewsbury home’s crowning feature; a freestanding spiral staircase ascending from the front foyer through the entire height of the house. It was a showplace designed for entertaining.
In the 1940s, Chicago residents John and Ann Windle became acquainted with the charming river town while visiting a relative who worked at nearby Hanover College. But it wasn’t until a real estate agent introduced them to the Shrewsbury House in 1948 that they decided to leave Chicago, buy the house and begin restoring it as their home and antiques business.
Over the ensuing decades, the Windles became a driving force for historic preservation, founding Historic Madison in 1960 and convincing locals and visitors to recognize the city’s architecture as its key economic asset.
Envisioning a new future for the Shrewsbury-Windle Home more than 150 years later, Historic Madison Inc. restored the home to its gathering-place roots by turning it into an events venue. The group’s four-year transformation of the National Historic Landmark earned Indiana Landmarks’ 2019 Cook Cup Award for Outstanding Restoration.
Indiana Landmarks and Storytelling Arts of Indiana, with generous support from Frank and Katrina Basile, developed the “If These Walls Could Tell” series in 2011 to honor the winners of the Indiana Landmarks’ Cook Cup Award for Outstanding Restoration. The original stories, inspired by historical Indiana buildings, are about the people who have built, lived, worked, gathered in and restored these vintages place.
