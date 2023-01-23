While the Prairie Heights Theater Troupe production of “The Bible in 30 Minutes or Less” was a huge success but didn’t garner any awards, there were many individual honors for the Panthers at state competition. Samuel (Sammy) Updike won outstanding supporting role honors. Isaac Derbyshire won outstanding senior accolades and fielded scholarship offers from a handful of colleges that were represented in the event. Alyssa Adkins won second place in knots in a tech challenge. Perhaps the coolest award, in the eyes of the students and supporting adults, was that Corrine Reed was recognized with the outstanding educator award. She is shown in the top photo, receiving congratulations from her husband, Chuck. Not only does Corrine give everything to these kids, but she also gives countless hours with Indiana Thespians to make sure conferences happen, competitions happen, and so on. State competition was held at St. Mary’s College in South Bend on Saturday.
PH thespians bring home awards
MIKE MARTURELLO
