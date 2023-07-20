ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man who has spent the last seven years in an Ohio correctional facility was brought to Steuben County upon his release and arrested on Wednesday for an armed robbery allegedly committed on April 13, 2016, in Angola.
Edward Joe Smith, 51, was arraigned on Thursday on a charge of Level 3 felony armed robbery and is facing 3-16 years in prison.
Smith went into the Family Dollar store in Country Fair Shopping Center on the afternoon of April 13, 2016, approached the check out registers and immediately demanded cash from the two employees working at the time, court records say.
According to statements from two cashiers working at the time, "He screamed 'Give me the f****** money. Give me all the f****** money, just give me all the money, the money underneath, too!,"' said charging information prepared by Angola Police Detective Tim Crooks, who has since retired.
While this was taking place, a customer in the store heard what was happening and called 911 to report the robbery.
Smith made off with about $636. He was seen running from the store and headed west from the shopping center.
A few days later, Crooks was contacted by one of the cashiers from the Angola robbery who saw a photo of Smith posted on WANE-TV's Facebook page after he had been arrested for a robbery in Rockford, Ohio.
Smith was also implicated in a Warsaw robbery through the same means, a witness seeing his photo on social media.
Crooks eventually put together a photo lineup and the cashiers and customer from the Angola store all immediately identified Smith as the robber, court records said.
A man who was involved in at least one of the robberies with Smith, the one in Rockford, implicated Smith in about a half-dozen robberies in Indiana and Ohio, from Muncie to Angola and from Warsaw to Rockford.
In his initial hearing on Thursday, Magistrate James Burns ordered Smith be held in jail without bail. An pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 21 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Attorney James McEntarfer has been appointed as public defender for Smith.
