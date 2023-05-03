FREMONT – Fremont High School is staging the musical “Once Upon a Mattress," which is a musical version of the classical play “The Princess and the Pea."
The students will be performing on Friday, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fremont High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door, and they cost $12 for adults and $8 for students.
Princess Winnifred is an ungainly, brash girl competing for the hand of Prince Dauntless, whose domineering mother Queen Aggravain has declared he must marry a ‘true’ princess before anyone else in the kingdom can marry,” reads the synopsis of the play.
“So, she tests all the princesses,” said Fremont Drama Director Betsy Fowler. “And none of them pass until Winnifred comes.”
Despite being rough around the edges, said Fowler, Winnifred passes with the help of some of the courtesans. Fowler said she opted for this play because it is classic, and it was played by, for example, Carol Burnett in two different times of her career.
“It’s a great musical,” said Fowler. “It fits my cast pretty well.”
The music is written by Mary Rodgers, the lyrics are by Marshall Barer, and the book is by Jay Thompson, Barer and Dean Fuller. Fowler said she had already staged this musical about 10 years ago and decided to bring it back with a new group of the students.
Fowler said 21 students from seventh graders through seniors participated in the play, and they enjoyed it, doing a great job dressed in Renaissance style costumes as the musical is set in that period. The students were also of great help in creating the set for the backdrop.
Overall, the students really enjoy the musical. Seniors Lauren Teeple, 17, and McKenzie Main, 17, said they thoroughly enjoy the characters they are portraying. Commenting on how fun the costumes are and how fun it is to be dressed in character with new and old friends.
Cameron Humberts, 18, enjoyed her role of ‘King Sextimus’. But it was no easy task as ‘King Sextimus’ is an entirely silent character. This posed a challenge for Humberts, giving her more experience with her expressions and further growing her acting skills.
Other students, like Adam Breene, 17, and Elise Anzelmo, 17, enjoy the time period of the show. Taking place in the Renaissance era, students enjoy dressing in the more traditional Victorian style.
