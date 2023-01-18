ANGOLA — Angola hired tenured city employee Brett Steele as city planner for the Economic Development and Planning Department.
The position is to better support the residents and create more growth opportunities in the city.
“Brett is enthusiastic and driven to provide quality customer service and work to see our community grow smartly,” said an Economic Development and Planning Department news release.
Steele will work with developers and residents on projects that involve the Board of Zoning Appeals and Plan Commission, walking the applicants through the initial application process, plan review, legal notices and public meetings. He will also work on-site to ensure projects are completed as planned.
Steele, a graduate of Fremont Community Schools and Trine University with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, has worked for the Angola for the past 15 years, most recently with the Street Department.
Steele has been married to his wife Tammy for the past 12 years, and the couple has two children — Emerson who is in second grade and Dawson who is in kindergarten at Ryan Park.
Steele enjoys traveling, photography, riding the trails on off road vehicles, watching Notre Dame and Colts football and Tigers baseball games. He’s excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to jump right in to continue to build a stronger Angola, said the city.
The new position emerged in connection with the ongoing adjustments in Angola Economic Development and Planning Department, including transitioning of former administrative assistant and a long-time city employee Retha Hicks to the role of permitting coordinator.
“This role will play to Retha’s strengths in providing excellent customer service,” said the news release.
Hicks will now be the first face the applicants will see when entering City Hall, as she would be positioned in a new office space on the first floor where she will greet the applicants and work with them as a point of contact throughout the whole application process to ensure the permits are fully completed.
Another recent adjustment to the Economic Development and Planning Department has been transitioning from the former downtown services coordinator position to the new position of community coordinator, for which the Economic Development and Planning Department is currently hiring.
The coordinator will work closely with the Angola Main Street Board of Directors, formally Downtown Angola Coalition, and Angola Historic Preservation Commission, in the implementation of the Main Street program governed through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Angola Main Street's goal for 2023 is to become a Nationally Accredited Main Street as this will provide access to broader funding opportunities for downtown improvements.
For more information or to apply for the position, please see the Breaking News section at angolain.org.
The Angola Economic Development and Planning department has been working to streamline the department's functions with a goal to provide excellent customer service, open opportunities for growth, and utilize resources efficiently since the appointment of the Director Jennifer Barclay in January 2022, said the news release.
In the future, Barclay will tap into the resources that the Economic Development Commission and the Redevelopment Commission offers to Angola, as those boards have the potential to attract and provide resources that are currently untapped to potential development and redevelopment.
“Additionally, she will work on garnering and establishing a vision for the growth and future of Angola,” said the news release.
