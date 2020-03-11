ANGOLA — Tthe Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair scheduled for Saturday at Trine University has shifted format to a virtual fair following the guidance of the Science Education Foundation of Indiana.
Student participants will be contacted directly by science fair leadership with instructions on how to proceed to submit their project for review. The number and types of awards will remain the same.
All three regional fairs scheduled for this weekend — the Northeast fair plus fairs in Marion and West Lafayette — have shifted to the same format.
The SEFI also has announced that the 2020 Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for March 28 in Indianapolis will be hosted in a virtual environment. A statement from Glen Cook, executive director, said the decision was made in the interest of the health and safety of all participants, “In light of recent developments with the outbreak of COVID-19 and releases of information by the CDC.”
“The planning team is looking forward to this opportunity to develop novel strategies to organize and plan an event that is an equitable and enjoyable process for Indiana’s best science fair projects to be evaluated and scored by judges in a virtual interview process at all grade levels,” he said.
“We appreciate that this move to a virtual fair will present certain challenges to some students and their families, teachers and mentors. It is our sincere desire to ensure the process does not cause significant difficulty for teachers or students,” he said.
Anyone with questions about the Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair can contact Vicki Moravec, fair director, at 665-4257 and moravecv@trine.edu.
