ANGOLA — The Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has been switching things up for the new year, including a new day of the week for its monthly 50/50 raffle drawing at Club Paradise, 3861 N. Bay View Road.
Previously, the shelter held the raffle on the last Thursday of the month, but starting Jan. 25, raffles will be held on the last Tuesday.
Anne Jacquay, vice president of the Humane Shelter of Steuben County Board of Directors, will still be present to sell tickets and accept donations for the shelter.
Starting at 6 p.m., raffle tickets will be available to purchase with cash at $10 for one and $25 for three. A winning ticket will then be drawn at 7 p.m., and the proceeds are split 50/50 between the shelter and the winner.
Tuesdays are also Wing Niight at Club Paradise, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy a good meal while supporting the local shelter.
For more information about the services and events provided by the Steuben County Humane Shelter, visit chssteubencounty.org or the shelter’s Facebook page.
