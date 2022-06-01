ANGOLA — Elmaire Warren and her daughters Alyssa and Elyse Anzelmo are traveling to South Africa to see family for the first time in 10 years.
Warren was born in Zimbabwe but raised in South Africa. She lived in South Africa until 1994 when she decided to move to the U.S. for work.
She and her younger sister Adele Upshaw are licensed physical therapists. They moved to the U.S. because there was a shortage of physical therapists
Originally only planning to stay in the states for two or three years, Warren has spent the last 28 years here.
“For the first few years, (her parents) visited every two to three years,” said Warren.
However during her parents’ last trip in 2012 they informed Warren it would be their last trip to the U.S.
“My dad’s health is declining and it makes it hard for him to travel,” said Warren.
Reminiscing about the time she last visited South Africa, Alyssa said, “I remember we went to the Addo Elephant Park … It was an incredible moment to explore nature together and see all the animals in the wild you can only see in the zoo in America.”
“I’m excited to see my grandparents,” said Alyssa. “It’s been so long.”
Alyssa was 2021’s Angola’s Got Talent winner. She attends Indiana University Fort Wayne where she is senior studying vocal performance.
Elyse is about to be a junior at Fremont High School. She is also musically inclined and plays the drums, bass guitar and saxophone.
“My grandpa loves opera and I’ve been singing it since I was little and I’ve never sang to him in person,” said Alyssa.
Warren noted her father Ben would always plays Opera music for her and her siblings growing up.
“It is karma for me that Alyssa got into it,” said Warren.
Warren’s sister Adele who moved to the states with her in 1994 is also returning back to South Africa this summer.
Warren also has a brother Soulby Jackson who moved to Baltimore from South Africa in 2005.
The last time Warren saw all of her siblings together was in 2017 at her wedding.
Tragically their beloved sister Marthie Barnard passed away from complications of COVID-19 in 2021.
“Part of what we are going to do is kind of commemorate her,” said Warren.
Alyssa said, “It makes me sad and nervous that it will be the first time seeing my family there without my aunt… I know that she will be with us in spirit, but it will be healing to mourn with the rest of my family.
Warren noted she was most worried about her parents now especially with the passing of her sister, but she is grateful that her brother-in-law Johan Barnard frequently visits them and checks on them.
Most importantly Warren is eager for her and both of her daughters to see each and everyone of her family members, old and new.
“They haven’t seen their cousins since 2011,” said Warren.
Warren noted her sister Marthie has four daughters and the two oldest have new babies they’ve never met.
“I am excited to see my family, because it’s been a while … I am nervous about the long plane ride … We fly into South Africa, which I think is a 16-hour trip,” said Elyse.
