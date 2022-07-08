WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, joined Vice President Kamala Harris and legislative leaders from states that may call special sessions on abortion bans.
On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the U.S. Constitution does not hold a right to abortion, thereby overturning Roe v. Wade. The court said that the decision should be made by the states.
“Women should be able to make decisions about their own bodies without interference from the government,” Harris said.
Harris, a former prosecutor whose cases included child sexual assault, cited a case of a 10-year-old girl who needed an abortion and cross from her state of Ohio to Indiana.
Twelve states in the country will not allow an exception for rape or incest in their abortion bans, Harris said. Some states are “criminalizing health care workers,” she said.
“We can not wait for Congress to act,” Harris said.
President Joe Biden earlier in the day approved abortion access protections and urged citizens to vote for Democrats.
GiaQuinta, the only man among the state representatives to speak at the event, delivered these remarks at the Executive Eisenhower Office Building in Washington D.C.:
“Thank you Madam Vice President, my Democratic colleagues from across America, and members of the press corps.
“Indiana made headlines last week as a safe haven for a 10-year-old rape victim to receive an abortion. Why? Because our neighborhood state of Ohio had a trigger law that prioritized Republicans’ unpopular dogma over her personal health and safety. However, our ability to provide life-saving health care to women may come to an end soon. Republicans have signaled a plan to limit abortion access at the end of this month.
“Hoosiers don’t like the government telling them what to do. But that’s exactly what Indiana Republicans want. And this will not stand.
“The first-ever majority-women caucus in Indiana history understands that there is no equality without bodily autonomy. Access to safe and legal abortion is critical for women to remain economically mobile, independent and safe.
“Make no mistake: an abortion ban will kill women. Indiana leads the nation in maternal and infant mortality outcomes and lacks the infrastructure to support families as it is.
“We’re ready to join you all in the fight to secure the basic freedoms and protections that have been stripped away by the Supreme Court’s regressive agenda.”
Representatives of Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana spoke at the event with Harris.
“Women are being sent back to the Dark Ages,” Nebraska State Rep. Patty Pansing Brooks said.
Montana State Sen. Diane Sands said she has been involved in the issue since the 1960s. Montana Planned Parenthood asks what can be done to protect it from legal action if it were to perform abortions on women from states where abortions are illegal.
“It is a problem caused by the extremist Republicans,” she said.
This story will be updated online.
