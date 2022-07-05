ANGOLA — The Steuben County Building Corp. is up and running and will soon be dealing with the possible lease of a new judicial center.
On Tuesday, Bill McClanahan was elected president and Linda Hansen secretary-treasurer of the board that will be responsible for securing financing for a new judicial center then leasing it to the county.
Once the county takes control of the building, the work of the Building Corp. is compete.
McClanahan is a local businessman and owner of Bill's Professional Towing and Service. Hansen is a long-time public servant, most recently serving as a member of the Steuben County Council and previously as Steuben County Auditor for two terms.
The Building Corp. appointed June 20 by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners also included Trine University President Earl Brooks II. On the heels of the announcement of his retirement from the university, Brooks has resigned from the corporation.
David Goodwin, retired Metropolitan School District of Steuben County administrator, has been named to replace Brooks.
When the Steuben County Council meets on Tuesday, it will take up whether to enter into the lease agreement with the county. Should the Council balk, then the project for now is over.
The purpose of the building corporation is to obtain financing for the judicial center project, with a recently estimated cost of $26.5 million. The corporation provides a lease agreement with the county and once the project is complete and the county moves in, the corporation will sign the property over to the county, which will then take title.
The lease arrangement is a popular way of financing public projects; for example, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County recently entered into a similar agreement for improvement projects at its schools.
On Tuesday, the group will work on adopting resolutions approving its articles of incorporation, bylaws and other organizational matters, including an election of officers. It will formalize the lease agreement between itself and Steuben County.
The corporation will provide for all or a portion of the financing of the acquisition of land, construction, installation and equipping of the new facility, and the construction, renovation, repair and equipping of other improvements and projects related to it.
