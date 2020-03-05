Women’s workshop at Ross Camp
WEST LAFAYETTE — The annual Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop is May 1-3 at Ross Camp, West Lafayette.
The workshop is open to women 18 years old and older and limited to 100 participants.
It is designed for women to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed, low-pressure environment. Participants will choose four activities from more than two dozen offerings, including fishing, archery, geocaching, wild edibles, wildlife tracking, shooting muzzleloader guns and outdoor cooking.
The workshop is for women who have never tried these activities but have hoped for an opportunity to learn; who have tried them but are beginners hoping to improve; or who know how to do some of the activities but would like to try new ones.
Women who enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals and who seek time away to reconnect with nature are also prime candidates.
Registration runs until March 31 or until there are 100 registrants. It can be done online at IndianaBOW.com. The cost for the workshop is $215 and includes all equipment, meals and lodging.
