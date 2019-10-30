ANGOLA — Shovels have started digging and a sign is now up at the new home of the Steuben County Council on Aging.
Tuesday morning, a crowd that included COA and elected officials and several community members and donors gathered on the property to celebrate the occasion. The new home of the COA is at the corner of West Harcourt Road and North Wohlert Street.
Council on Aging Executive Director Denise Kreais said the day was an exciting one for not only COA staff but also for the board and the seniors that have long waited for the agency to have a building of its own.
The groundbreaking is earlier than expected. Originally, Kreais had said the hope was to break ground in early 2020.
The land for the building was donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets, Angola, and construction costs for the new building have been donated by Ralph and Sheri Trine, Lake James.
“All the Trines and Sheets families have done to make this happen, we just can’t thank them enough,” said Kreais.
‘I am one’
She also extended a special thanks to Karen Shelton, board president, for pouring her heart and soul into Steuben County senior citizens.
“I love all these people because I am one,” Shelton said.
Shelton said helping the COA find a new building has been a passion of hers for at least the last five or six years, ever since a neighbor of hers took her down to the current office in the Steuben Community Center.
“I saw that long hallway and while it’s a beautiful building, it’s not the place our seniors need,” she said. “We’ve been through lots of buildings and lots of properties looking since and we are so blessed to be here today.”
A few years ago, Shelton said she was having lunch with Sheri Trine and she brought up the need for a new senior center.
“Sheri said ‘I know you do sweetie, and we will help you,’” said Shelton.
Special families
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said he remembers when the council moved into the Steuben Community Center and how much of a big deal that was.
“We are so fortunate to have families in our community that work to make the community better every day,” Hickman said.
Kreais thanked several other people that she said do more of the behind-the-scenes work, as well, for their dedication to the project.
Those people and groups included Vestil Manufacturing and a team led by Matt Clemens, Todd Wells, Brent Burris, Aaron Steury, Don Weiss, Hickman, Vivian Likes, the city and county councils and the Steuben County Commissioners.
Kreais said she especially thanked the commissioners, as they have let the council call the Community Center home for so long.
In their prayers
“We do have some apprehension in leaving the building,” she said. “But we are excited to move forward.”
Donna Holcomb, minister at two area churches and former COA executive director, led a prayer over the gathering and space, saying it’s been decades that a home like this for the council has been prayed for.
“Seniors, now is your time,” she said.
As of Tuesday, $68,000 of the needed $300,000 has been raised for the project.
That money will be used on things like furnishings, parking lots and a barn to house the STAR Transportation fleet of vehicles.
Kreais said other fundraising efforts will be announced in the coming weeks to help reach the goal.
