ANGOLA — The Angola Fire Department is seeking more firefighters as response calls indicate potential record-breaking numbers for the year.
The Angola Common Council voted at its July 6 meeting to add three firefighter positions should the city’s 2022 budget allow. The council also approved two police officer positions under the same conditions after hearing that the police department is experiencing a similar increase in response calls.
“Both of our entities, fire and police, are getting busier, so we both need more people,” said Fire Chief Thomas R. “T.R.” Hagerty. “For us we have three shifts, 24 hours a day. So that’s why we put in for three. Two for them gives them another body on seconds or thirds.”
The fire department responds to a variety of calls, including EMS assistance, automobile accidents and fires.
In 2020, the department received less calls due to COVID but still operated during the shutdown and hit about 1,670 calls for the year.
As of mid-July, the department has already responded to over 900 calls for 2021.
“That’s a big jump,” Hagerty said. “We’re to where we need to be able to run two pieces out of here, whether it be the ladder or the tanker, for our response plan. And that’s why the asking for more staffing.”
The fire department added a new firefighter last year when Hagerty became fire chief and Bill Harter became assistant fire chief, but the last time a number of full-time firefighters joined the department was 2004.
Four firefighters typically accompany the engine on calls, and three additional firefighters to the overall team would allow the department to have an extra responder available on each shift.
While that extra responder may not be able to operate a second piece of equipment alone, he could still get it out to the scene and ready to be operated.
“The key is getting that second piece of apparatus out, whether it’s the tanker or the ladder,” Haggerty said. “People say, well what are you going to do with one person on the ladder? Now, we’re having to wait for off-duty guys to come in and take the ladder or the tanker. Whereas, if we have somebody to take the ladder, the ladder is on the scene. It’s getting set.”
With the Angola community continuing to grow, Hagerty believes the need for firefighters will only increase, too. He plans to ask for three more people next year in order to secure six firefighters per shift and improve the department’s ability to send out two pieces of equipment.
“You need to have a crew,” he said. “You just can’t play what-ifs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.