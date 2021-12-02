Santa heading to Fremont on Saturday
FREMONT — Fresh off his visit last week in Angola, Santa will be heading to Fremont on Saturday from 6-7 p.m.
The jolly old elf will be visiting Fremont a drive-through meet and greet near the Max Mitchell Sports Complex behind Fremont High School and Fremont Elementary School.
Staying in their cars, lovers of Santa and Mrs. Claus can leave their Christmas letters while greeting the couple with a wave. Santa will be giving out goodie bags filled with a candy cane, cookie, book and drink.
After, guests can enjoy cookies and drinks, served by members of the Fremont Legion Auxiliary and create a Christmas craft with the Fremont Public Library.
Ashley-Hudson Christmas Festival set for Sunday
ASHLEY — The towns of Ashley and Hudson will be celebrating Christmas Sunday with the annual festival in downtown Ashley.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a light parade leaving from the Hudson Town Hall. The parade will make its way down S.R. 4 to downtown Ashley. A tree lighting will take place after the parade at the decorated tree next to the U.S. Post Office.
Santa will be in the park to visit with children. There will also be wagon rides and hot chocolate. There will be additional crafts and games for children at the Ashley Fire Department.
The festival is from 6-9 p.m.
Hamilton schools giving away gingerbread house kits
HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools is hosting its Fourth annual Gingerbread kit giveaway event to help celebrate the season.
Superintendent Tony Cassel said 108 of the 185 gingerbread house kits have been claimed. To reserve a free kit to help celebrate the season, contact Colleen Karas or Cassel at 488-2513. Reservations are required by Dec. 11.
The houses will be ready for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 18.
Anyone interested in helping to make the kits can contact Karas at 488-2513.
WIC, Well Child Clinic hosting Santa
ANGOLA — The Steuben County offices of Women, Infants and Children and the Well Child Clinic will be hosting visits with Santa on Wednesday.
The event will take place on the third floor of the Steuben Community Center at the WIC and Well Child Clinic offices area.
Santa will be available for children to meet from 12:30-4 p.m.
