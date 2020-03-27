BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School Advanced Television students Gabriel Reed and Justice Alwine placed at the Indiana Association of Student Broadcasters state competition recently.
Prairie Heights students have placed at the competition in seven of the last nine years.
Reed received a third place for his music video. The music video category pushes students’ creative boundaries and allows them to interpret songs while showing off camera work and editing skills.
Entries were judged on creativity, quality of audio and video, interpretation, editing, originality and overall impact. In the fall, Reed plans to major in film studies or video production at a university in Indiana. He feels his time in TV class has made him realize he can have a career in a field he both enjoys and is successful in.
Alwine received honorable mention for his show open, meaning he placed in the top five of all entries in the respective category.
A show open captures the feel of the studio or a program in approximately 30 seconds. Alwine chose to model his open off the TV series Parks and Recreation while adding in all original footage, movement and graphics. Entries were judged on original content, video and audio quality, text, graphics, presentation of information and overall impact.
There are several categories to enter in the TV Broadcasting competition with a maximum of two entries per school. There were hundreds of entries this year.
Judging takes place in Indianapolis and the top three places are awarded in each category.
“Every year it becomes more difficult to judge this competition, not just because we continue to have a record number of entries from an increasing number of schools and career centers, but because the quality of the student work is incredible,” said Scott Uecker, IASB President and Executive Director and University of Indianapolis communications instructor.
