Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.