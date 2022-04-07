Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 36F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.