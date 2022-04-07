ANGOLA — Trying to make students feel like they have a place in school, particularly with extracurricular activities is important to administrators.
Now, in an environment where some state legislatures are pushing back against LGBTQ+ rights or teaching about the subject, Angola High School has a club that provides students a place to call home.
Some students need peer support as well as authoritative support. One way Angola High School has continued to create a safe space is with the Gay Straight Alliance club co-founded by students Demetrious Lensky, Madalyn Cruz, Sophia Deem and Lucy Smith.
“The reason we started (the GSA) is because all of us have been bullied for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community and it makes you feel really alone. We wanted to create a safe place where people could go so that they didn’t feel in danger,” said Lucy.
The club’s sponsor, teacher Haley Billow, is opening her classroom to students who need a safe place in their school day. The GSA’s goal is to make the school an inclusive environment for all types of students. This club has made many students — approximately 60 out of a student body of 904 — feel welcome and safe in the classroom, Billow said.
“In my wildest dreams I could not have imagined that we would ever have 60 brave souls join the club! For many of the GSA members this is the first and only extracurricular activity that they have been involved with at AHS,” Billow said. “The students who have joined the club have benefited tremendously from it. I have seen improved school attendance, grades, and social-emotional well being from many of the students who had previously been struggling.”
Angola High School administration has been supportive of students wanting to form clubs, but they have a set of rules to follow.
The school has been working to add to their students' lives by giving them the freedom and encouragement to express themselves.
Principal Travis Heavin has given the students of AHS the opportunity to come to him with ideas for school participation and tries to help them in any way to get their ideas off the ground.
“When a student wants to start a club or has an idea, they come to me and I say ‘find a teacher to sponsor and get people that are interested in it and we can run the club,’” said Heavin.
Beyond clubs, Angola administration and faculty try to keep an open line of communication with students in order to be supportive and attentive to their needs.
“For the kids to feel safe and welcome, we just talk to them,” Heavin said. “That’s mainly the thing. If you want to know how your kids are doing you’ve got to learn to talk to them. We like to reinforce if they have issues or they’re feeling uncomfortable to come to the administration.”
The Angola High School GSA is not only looking to improve within the club but the entire school.
“We’re also getting these allied posters and asking teachers if they’re willing to hang them in their rooms to let kids know they're in a safe space,” Lucy said.
Non-conforming clubs are scattered throughout Metropolitan School District Schools now giving everyone a chance to find their people and passions. Angola High School has given the students the freedom to create their own clubs for their interests. New clubs at Angola High School include the GSA, Knit and Crochet and Dungeons and Dragons.
“Things like football games and other stuff like that was kind of a fear of mine. I’ve thought about it a lot. Some of the people I see on the field or court are some of the people that harassed me before and it makes those settings uncomfortable,” said Demetrius.
These clubs have given a place for students who may have other interests than the typical sports or extracurricular activities.
“Students involved in an activity are more likely to be successful at school,” Heavin said, based on research that they had previously done within the school.
“I wasn’t involved in school at all until GSA because this is the only place I really feel comfortable and feel like there is actually something here for me,” Demetrius said.
The openness of the school has given these students a place to be themselves. A freshman member who asked not to be named because they are not out to their family was excited to find a community in the new school. Their family moved from a small rural school to Angola High School and have found a place in the GSA where they can be themselves.
“I feel welcomed here; everyone calls me by my preferred name,” the person said.
Integrating new ways to help students feel safe is crucial to Angola High School. The students and faculty are finding ways to allow their students to express themselves and accept others. The Trine University Gender Sexuality Alliance Network has been working to help get these ideas to the high school.
Aubriana Ragsdale, GSAN vice president said, “I definitely wish I had a lot more education about queer issues, as well as some positive light on the community.”
The GSAN came together to come up with ways that the schools can be more inclusive for all students. They stressed the importance of treating all people with respect and acknowledging the identities of the LGBTQ+ community.
“There is a mindset that a lot of queer people have, that has been ingrained in them, to devalue themselves because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. The identity erasure that exists in departments is slowly going away and it means a lot to us because it is better than having our identities just completely removed from our education,” said GSAN president Amelia Mills.
Another suggestion that Trine has implemented is adding a chair for the community in student government.
“We’ve added a Diversity Equity and Inclusion chair. We mainly focus on diversity and race issues as well as queer issues on campus,” said Ragsdale.
One of the many ways that Billow is trying to make her social studies classroom inclusive is by giving students tools to accept other opinions and ways of life.
“I try very hard to teach conflict resolution, being respectful of others (especially those you disagree with), civil discourse and when to ask for help,” Billow said. “High school students are within a few years of being out on their own in the real world in this political climate, which is why teaching these skills is so important.”
