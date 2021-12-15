ANGOLA — ACRES Land Trust recently acquired two properties in Steuben County, totaling 62 acres for permanent protection.
Judge Roger O. De Bruler Preserve is located just west of Loon Lake. Donated by Karen De Bruler, the preserve’s 40 acres of rolling woodland are named in honor of her late husband.
De Bruler served as Steuben Circuit Court Judge before serving 27 years as the chief justice of the Indiana Supreme Court.
The 40-acre property was a place for Judge De Bruler to retreat into nature. “It was very near and dear to my husband’s heart,” Karen said.
Featuring high bluffs overlooking Loon Lake, the preserve protects a portion of the shoreline. The property is adjacent to Anspaugh Wetland Conservation Area and north of Loon Lake Nature Preserve, both owned and managed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Fellows Preserve is located just north of Pokagon State Park. Donors Linda and John Mowry protected the 22-acre property.
The land has been in Linda’s family for four generations, starting when her great grandfather purchased the property in the late 1800s.
“I’ve known it all my life,” she said.
The family decided to name the property “Fellows Preserve” in honor of their grandmother, Florence Fellows Bradfield, who had worked hard to keep the family farm during the Great Depression.
The preserve features a restored prairie, a wetland and a portion of shoreline along Green Lake.
“Both De Bruler and Fellows were donated — a very generous act that also preserves forever these places that they love and cared for. They have now contributed to decades’ worth of conservation activities performed in the area, and can be assured that ACRES will provide centuries more,” ACRES Executive Director Jason Kissel said.
These newly protected lands are closed to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.