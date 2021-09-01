ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner is being held on Friday, Sept. 10, at the Steuben County Event Center at Crooked Lake.
The event will feature Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who has risen to the rank of chairman of the Republican Study Committee during the 117th Congress.
Banks has also gained recent notoriety for being one of two members of Congress who were assigned to the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, only to be removed from the committee by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The other congressman to be removed was Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a past keynote speaker at the Steuben County Lincoln Day Dinner.
Banks has been in Congress since 2017 after he was first elected in 2016. He has won comfortably in every election.
He currently served on the House committees for Armed Services, Veterans Affairs and Education and Labor.
Prior to congress he served in the Indiana Senate from 2010-2016.
This year’s dinner will start with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by the dinner at 6:30 p.m. The dinner is being catered by Sutton’s Catering.
Tickets are $45 apiece or $80 per couple. Reservations may be made by going online at steubencountyingop.org or by contacting party Vice Chair Karen Shelton at 316-9437.
The deadline to order tickets is Friday. There will be no tickets sold at the door of this year’s event.
