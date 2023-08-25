ANGOLA — Trine University has named Darrin Wilcox as the new dean of its Jannen School of Arts and Sciences.
“Dr. Wilcox brings strong leadership that values collaboration, diversity of thought, and innovation,” said Tony Kline, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs. “These attributes, along with his commitment to progress, will support the excellent Jannen faculty to continue to provide distinct and meaningful learning opportunities for Trine students.”
Wilcox has been an assistant professor in Trine’s Department of Criminal Justice since 2022. Prior to teaching at Trine, he served as an assistant professor at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas, an instructor at Central Community College in Grand Island, Nebraska, and an adjunct faculty member at Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee.
“I am excited and honored to work alongside the finest faculty and staff at Trine University, as we write the next chapter in the story of the Jannen School of Arts and Sciences,” he said.
He has 12 years of experience as a law enforcement officer in Tennessee and Michigan, including service as a member of the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Police Fatal Accident Crash Team.
He holds a doctorate in public policy and administration with an emphasis in criminal justice from Walden University as well as a Master of Arts in criminal justice from American Military University and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Tennessee. He also is a graduate of the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The Jannen School of Arts and Sciences delivers extensive theoretical knowledge and hands-on training in academic areas ranging from criminal justice to communications and mathematics.
Curriculum focuses on practical problem solving and innovation, with internships adding a real-world dimension to students’ education.
