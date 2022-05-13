ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Ellory Aldred has received a $2,500 scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Aldred hopes to pursue a career in law.
On Wednesday the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The $2,500 Merit Scholar winners were selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
“National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors,” a news release said.
“These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official,” the press release continued.
In fall 2022 Aldred is planning to begin studying both political science and history at the University of Alabama.
“It is a tremendous honor to be named a National Merit Scholar, and I am thankful for the recognition of the hard work I put into my education,” Aldred said.
Aldred is not only a senior scholar at Angola High School, she is also a local folk musician as well.
She sings and plays both acoustic and electric guitar. Her social media accounts are filled with endless videos of beautiful songs she covers as well as originals by Aldred.
The 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2020 after high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT.
“Last fall, the highest-scoring participants in each state, representing less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors, were named Semifinalists on a state-representational basis. More than 16,000 Semifinalists had an opportunity to continue in the competition,” the news release said.
From the semifinalist group, more than 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. By the conclusion of the 2022 program, about 7,500 Finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships.
Aldred is the daughter of Andy and Amy Aldred.
