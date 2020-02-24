ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., announced Monday that an iconic rock’n’roll band will be in town in early April.
Molly Hatchet — a 1970s Southern rock favorite — will be on stage in Angola on Thursday, April 2. The band is best known for the 1979 hit “Flirtin’ with Disaster.”
Also on Monday, a May 19 concert featuring All That Remains, Butcher Babies, Saul and Heart of Jordan was announced. All That Remains has released nine albums and is a hard rock staple on today’s scene. The Butcher Babies — a flamboyant female-fronted heavy metal band — will be sure to wow the crowd.
Tickets for Molly Hatchet go on sale Wednesday. They cost $25 in advance, $30 the day of the show. VIP seating costs $220 and includes four tickets, 30-minute early entry, private seating and priority bartender. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. with an opening band yet to be announced. It is open to all ages.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketweb.com, on The Eclectic Room’s web page at theeclecticroomangola.com or at Angola Bowl. All That Remains tickets will be available on presale Thursday and to the general public on Friday.
Last week, it was announced that Black Stone Cherry will perform Saturday, May 9, with guest Saint Asonia. Tickets cost $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show.
Black Stone Cherry will be in Angola en route to Kentucky from Pennsylvania. The band was formed in 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky. Their latest album, “Family Tree,” was released in April 2018 through Mascot Records.
Theory of a Deadman — which shortened its name to simply Theory this year — is touring in support of its 2020 album “Say Nothing,” and will hit Angola on April 29.
The tickets are selling out fast, say Eclectic Room sources.
The same week, on April 27, The Hu, with special guest King Nun, will perform at The Eclectic Room. The show will be something unique for local rock audiences. The Hu is from Mongolia and blends heavy metal and traditional Mongolian throat singing.
Otherwise, an American hard rock band from Las Vegas, will bring its tour to Angola on Saturday, April 4 with support acts The Black Moods and Saul. Tickets cost $15.
Also booked for this summer is Amaranthe. The Swedish heavy metal band features female vocals. On its web site, the band says its mission is “to explore the opaque realms between extreme metal and electronic tunes, to pioneer the invention of new approaches of joining two traditionally contradicting musical worlds, to boldly go where no metal band has gone before.”
Amaranthe is playing Aug. 29.
