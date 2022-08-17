Seven people arrested on Monday, Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following their arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Iler F. Christian, 44, of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested in the 7900 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Jeronimo Garcia Diaz, 41, homeless, arrested at the jail on a charge of contempt of court.
• Kasey N. Giffin, 34, of the 4500 block of East S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony probation violation.
• Raymond J. Park, 27, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a warrant alleging a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
• Chase A. Richards, 31, of the 700 block of Union Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Alexandria J. Sizemore, 24, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Derek S. Straits, 34, of the 6400 block of Allen Road, Tecunsch, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.