FREMONT — Members of the Fremont Town Board Council met Monday, a week and a day earlier than normal to accommodate its members for the upcoming Christmas holiday.
Fremont Town Council President, Steve Brown, opened the meeting with an update on the street department.
“They have been working a little bit the past few days, they still haven’t poured any concrete,” said Brown. “We will have to wait to see if it freezes or not and they will try to get the sidewalks in, up Spring Street, this winter, but we’ll see.”
Brown said road cuts have been fixed with new asphalt and all road obstructions have been cleared.
Fremont Town Council members approved two annual contracts, one for city attorney Kurt Bachman, a partner at the Beers Mallers law firm, and the other for the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.
Bachman said, of his contract, “Nothing has changed except the dates and the rate went up $10 per hour, which is a little over 5%. I’m very thankful for you guys letting me help you all these years.”
The council also approved the appointment of Councilman Bill Stitt as the council’s liaison for the SCEDC.
Brown asked council members to approve the use of $8,500 by the wastewater department to replace a bad pump.
“It’s almost $5,000 to fix it or $8,100 to replace it,” said Brown.
Fremont Town Council Board will meet again at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Fremont Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St. Fremont.
