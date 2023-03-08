ANGOLA — An Angola man is back in jail after he failed to comply with conditions of his release from jail in relation to five counts of possession of child pornography as well as drug charges.
Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Jared M. Smith, 33, was arrested and jailed after Steuben Superior Court officials learned he had been evicted from the drug treatment facility where he had been staying as a condition of his release.
An arrest warrant was issued in January and Smith was arrested in the Steuben County Courthouse on Tuesday.
In addition to four charges of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography and one charge of Level 6 felony possession of child pornography, Smith is facing charges of Level 6 felony possession of methamphetmine, possession of a hypodermic needle and auto theft, as well as Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana from cases in 2021 and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery from an incident on Valentine’s Day in 2022.
The Level 5 felony enhancements are because the material depicted children younger than 12, court documents said.
Smith could very well end up in jail until his cases go to trial, which has been set for Sept. 28. In a hearing on Wednesday afternoon before Magistrate James Burns, Smith was ordered held without bail.
In addition, Smith’s child pornography cases are on hold because his legal team has appealed a Judge William Fee ruling on a motion to suppress evidence.
On Aug. 26, 2022, Fee ruled to suppress some evidence against Smith but not all. That ruling was appealed to the Indiana Court of Appeals and briefs have been filed. Oral arguments have not been set.
Unless Fee would sometime in the future grant bail for Smith, he most likely will end up in jail until his cases go to trial.
Smith was arrested in February 2022 after an investigation turned up child pornography on his phone, court records said. Angola Police Department Detective Michael Wood, who is certified in cellphone forensics, was looking for evidence in connection with the theft investigation in November 2021 when he came across the pornographic images, court records said.
Wood found numerous screen shots of pornographic images as well as evidence that videos had been viewed, court records said.
By the end of November Wood received information from Google under subpoena that traced the images to Smith’s email account, court records said.
On Feb. 10, Smith went to the Angola Police Department to try to get his phone returned, which had been collected for investigation into the theft case in early November.
While at the police department, Wood asked Smith if he minded talking. After waiving his Miranda rights, Smith eventually admitted to having saved at least some of the child porn images, court records said.
All of the cases are pending in Steuben Superior Court.
