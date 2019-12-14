Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Kevin R. Collins, 32, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jayme L. Etheridge, 33, homeless, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Danny Fansler, 71, of the 600 block of East Clear Lake Drive, Clear Lake, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Gary W. Friedrich, 59, of the 100 block of Lane 780 Snow Lake, Fremont, arrested on U.S. 20, west of S.R. 127, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua A. Lewis-Brown, 20, of the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, Rochester, New York, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of vehicle theft and a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license.
• Brent T. Raske, 22, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
