ANGOLA — The Steuben County judicial center now under construction is going to end up with a sally port after all.
Turns out such a secure part of the structure is not only desired by people in law enforcement, it’s mandated by the Indiana Supreme Court, Don Stuckey, county attorney, informed the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
“It just means you have to have a secure place for dropping off, keeping prisoners separate from the general population,” Stuckey said. “They’re very ambiguous and flexible until you get to the new construction and ... they’re pretty much mandated that you have to have a sally port now.”
A sally port is a secured entry area that would be used only by law enforcement to transport prisoners in and out of the new courthouse. Law enforcement will have to transport prisoners in a van that’s driven from the jail’s sally port, which isn’t visible to the public, other than the overhead door that can be seen between the jail and the Steuben County Annex on South Martha Street.
In the late summer, when alternates were being discussed in a preliminary fashion, the sally port was an option that looked like it could be cut. At that time, it was estimated to cost about $450,000, but this was before bids started coming in.
On Monday, Dave Jankowski, project manager with Weigand Construction, which is managing the project, said the cost of the sally port was about $350,000.
The sally port, as preliminarily designed, was planned to be about the size of a two-car garage.
Commissioners asked architects with the designer of the facility, RQAW, Fishers, to come up with a design for a sally port that would be about the size of a single-car garage.
That information will be turned over to Weigand, which then would come up with a cost for the structure. The sally port will match the design of the structure and not resemble what many people think of when they visualize a residential garage.
Even at half the size, Jankowski said the cost would only be reduced by 25%-30% of the $350,000.
When asked for his opinion on the reduction in size, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said a sally port about the size of a single car garage would suffice today, but not in the future.
Commissioners shot down almost as quickly as they brought up using just a fenced in area as a sally port in order to save on costs.
Wil Howard, president of the Commissioners, said it made more sense having a sally port that not only was secure, but out of the weather.
Another alternate still in the decision phase is perimeter fencing that would be used to secure employee parking on the east side of the facility.
Initially the fencing was supposed to have brick columns connecting aluminum fencing that resemble wrought iron fence. Jankowski said perhaps as much as half of the cost could be cut by just using the decorative fencing and not the brick.
The cost estimate provided for the fencing in the summer was about $200,000.
Commissioners approved a list of recommended cuts to various items in the facility to pare the cost.
As recommended — and without taking into consideration of the sally port or fencing — the final project cost came in at about $25.2 million, which was about $112,000 over the projected $25.07 million. About $660,000 in recommended cuts was approved.
“To get the project as close as we did was pretty good,” Jankowski said in a meeting on Friday when the proposed list of cuts was made.
The cuts covered a variety of areas, from the depth of top soil used in landscaping to the size of trees planted. The commissioners did increase a cost somewhat slightly in order to use a local provider.
Commissioners are using glass from Cardinal IG, Fremont, as opposed to an out-of-county vendor.
With the exception of the sally port and fencing, all items and materials have now been decided for the judicial center, which is supposed to open in 2024.
The new judicial center will be about 56,410 square feet.
The project has been in the planning stages for about 10 years. The Steuben County Courthouse, built in 1867-68, does not meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, is lacking in size and has security issues.
Today, prisoners in the courthouse for hearings and trials are often in very close proximity to the public, including victims of crimes.
A variety of measures were designed in the new facility to make sure segregation between prisoners and the public is maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.