FREMONT — New Horizons Baking in Fremont put out the call for employees with a job fair on Wednesday.
The human resources department said they have about 20 job openings to fill at the moment.
Unlike many factories in Steuben County that manufacture hard goods, New Horizons bakes products for some of the more well-known restaurants in the U.S.
“We bake hamburger buns for McDonald’s, and muffins for Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and McDonald’s too,” said Director of Human Resources Chyllaum Foster.
She noted that with the current state of the job market after the pandemic when many people decide to work remotely, the demand for the workers had increased, and “staffing is a challenge, as for any other businesses,” said Foster.
Fremont is the only New Horizons’ location in Indiana, and the company has three other locations in Ohio – in Columbus, Newark, and Toledo. New Horizons, said the company’s representatives, does not own its own label, and it bakes for other labels.
“We don’t actually own the label; we bake for other labels,” said Foster.
Currently about 150 people are employed at the Fremont location, and another job fair was going simultaneously with the one in Fremont in Newark. The company said it needed to hire because it did not want to push the employees to work overtime.
“Because there are some people who really enjoy the overtime, and there are some who don’t,” said Foster.
She said that once 20 current job openings are filled, the employees at the Fremont location can still opt for the overtime, but it would not be required.
“The goal is to have people in, so that we can cover the demand from the customers,” said Foster.
HR Specialist Rachel Withrow explained that most of the openings were at production entry level, and there were also some within shipping and receiving and maintenance departments to inspect the packages and place them to be shipped.
Withrow said the company posted the vacancies on their website, as well as on Facebook, Indeed and LinkedIn, and Withrow also distributed some fliers around Steuben County.
“To attract talent for our open positions,” she said.
Withrow said that their baking company is a union shop, and they offered a $17.81 an hour pay plus $1.85 an hour going to a pension fund. The company also offered dental and vision insurances, and while the employees got to buy their medical insurances, New Horizons offered some discounts to those completing their yearly screenings.
The workers at the factory come from Coldwater (MI), Montgomery (ID), Auburn (ID), Jerry (OH), Elkhart (ID), and Bryan (OH). Foster said they hired some high school students over the summer, but they were only allowed to work a certain number of hours.
Every visitor to the job fair will be offered a tour around the factory, and that includes putting on a disposable bouffant cap, ear plugs, and a white coat that is washed after each visitor. The caps are white for the employees, red for those who have not yet worked for 90 days, and green for the visitors.
During the tour prospective employees can observe the production floor and see the machines they might be required to operate and the functions they might be required to perform in the future, such as running a mixer or adding ingredients for the mix from the water and flour tanks, changing the pans, and controlling the quality and the size of the buns and muffins.
“It’s a full process from raw to baked,” said Withrow.
The visitors will also be required to fill out a form with their contact information indicating their preferred shifts. The available options include 8-hour day shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., afternoon hours from 3:30 p.m. to 12 p.m., and night shifts from 11:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
There is also a three days on, four days off option with three 12-hour shifts in a row from 5:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday or the same hours Sunday to Tuesday. Part-time options are also available, said Withrow. Sanitation shift lasts from 2 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on a five-days-a-week rotating schedule.
One of the employees, Shawn Caddell, operating the pans and relieving the workers for the breaks after each two hours of their shifts, said that he was not required to overwork, but he chose it.
“I love my job,” said Coddell.
Foster said that the hiring process would not end after the job fair, and that anyone interested might come for a tour or contact New Horizons HR department to arrange a talk about the prospective job.
“We just have to make muffins,” said Foster.
For more information, or to explore a vacancy and make an appointment for a tour, please contact HR specialist Rachel Withrow at 495-8246 or send an email to rachel.withrow@nhbco.com.
