ANGOLA — Day two of horse and pony judging being released saw Logan Hamilton coming out on top as senior showmanship champion.
The day also saw Kennedy Kugler exhibiting the grand champion overall horse and Allie Hardy exhibiting the grand champion overall pony.
A horse is defined as being taller than 56 inches and a pony is an animal under 56 inches.
Monday, horse and pony competitors received their results for halter classes, which are on the conformation of the horse, and showmanship classes, where exhibitors submitted videos doing a pattern with their animals for a judge to score.
Patterns were posted online ahead of time and exhibitors completed each to the best of their ability, just like they would in the show ring, and submitted the video for review.
Results are as follows:
Halter
• Allie Hardy, Grand Champion
• Cali Hamilton, Reserve Grand Champion
• Kennedy Kugler, Grand Champion
• Piper Hasselman, Reserve Grand Champion
• Hayley Hardy, Reserve Champion
• Emily Ketcham, Reserve Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion
Showmanship
• Cali Hamilton, Junior Champion
• Karsen Shrewsburg, Intermediate Champion
• Logan Hamilton, Senior Champion
• Hayley Hardy, Reserve Grand Champion
• Caleb McMullen, Reserve Grand Champion
• Hallie Shrewsburg, Reserve Grand Champion
