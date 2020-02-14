ANGOLA — For 32 years, Anne Crankshaw Turner and Grover Marwood “Woody” Turner operated Core Promotional Products in Angola, but now the legacy is has been passed on to a new owner.
After Woody’s passing in 2018, Anne recently sold the business to Mike Kellermeier of Clear Lake, who retired about a year ago from sales management with Cintas, where he spent 26 years.
“It’s going to remain Core,” Kellermeier said. He is going to a change the name slightly to Core Powered by Halo after one of the largest marketing products companies in the United States. Kellemeier is a sales representative for Halo Branded Solutions.
“I sought out a buyer who really appreciates the business, understands how to operate it properly and is keen and capable of developing its future potential. He has the same values that Woody and I held so dear,” Anne said. “I have sold our business because it is time for me to retire, relax and move on to the next chapter.”
Kellermeier said the business will remain at 114 E. Gilmore St., Angola, for the immediate future. The company will continue to provide its customers promotional products, hats, safety gear and the like. If a customer doesn’t have its own art, Halo is able to provide it.
“Anything that can be branded. It’s the best way to describe it,” Kellermeier said.
In the world of internet buying, Kellermeier and Turner said, you can buy anything you need online — except customer service. That’s where a company like Core comes in.
“The thing that Anne and Woody created was good customer service,” Kellermeier said.
“That was the thing about Woody. He was so honest,” Anne said.
“What it all boils down to is customer service, deliverables and social responsibility,” Kellermeier said.
“That’s something I’ve always said; the internet doesn’t care about you,” Anne said. “In the 32 years we were in business, I don’t think we missed but three events and that was the fault of the supplier.”
Core’s staff person, Brenda Rose, is staying on.
“If it wasn’t for her we would have had to close the doors (when Woody was ill),” Anne said.
To reach Core, call 665-1157.
Anne added, “Thank you very much for being not only loyal customers but valued friends as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.