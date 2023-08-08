ANGOLA — Several vendors gathered around Public Square on Saturday all in the name of one thing: art. Angola Art Fest welcomed roughly 60 vendors and six musicians downtown.
A variety of mediums represented an array of self-expression. Jewelry, paintings, pottery, glass, flowers and more were on display and available for purchase and attendees pursued the annual event’s offerings.
In front of the Steuben County Courthouse, southeast quadrant, glass blowing demonstrations took place. Two area companies brought the mesmerizing practice to the city.
The Kra-Tib Thai & Isaan Cuisine food truck also set up in the southeast quadrant. Downtown businesses were making the most of the festival as they utilized their outdoor spaces for more products.
The 2023 Angola Art Fest was sponsored by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau and the Indiana Arts Commission. To stay up-to-date on next year’s event visit Angola Art Fest on Facebook or downtownangola.org.
