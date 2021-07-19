Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Anthony P. Barron, 40, of the 1300 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on charges of felony manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• John M. Bonham, 55, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Regan M. Calhoun, 26, of the 400 block of South John Street, arrested in the 500 block of Pokagon Trail on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Austin K. Cox, 25, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
• Gabrielle Douglas, 22, of the 200 block of West Chicago Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 100 North near Landis Road on charges of felony failure to appear in court and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Torrey F. Healy, 33, of the 7900 block of North C.R. 625E, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 east of C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16.
• John H. Jones, of the 800 block of West Maumee Street, arrested on Kinney Street at West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 35, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Timothy R. Miller Jr., 28, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery.
• John M. O'Connor, 64, of the 500 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Felicia L. Onofrietti, 30, of the 500 block of Weatherhead Street, arrested in the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Scott A. Teeple, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
