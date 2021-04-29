INDIANAPOLIS — Five local government agencies will be receiving Community Crossings road grants, totaling about $1.86 million in the spring 2021 disbursement.
In total, Indiana is doling out slightly over $100 million to 218 local public agencies as part of the popular program that awards matching grants for road repair work.
In the spring 2021 cycle, Noble County, Shipshewana, Angola, Auburn and Waterloo were awarded grants this time around.
Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said he was pleased to see the local communities receive the money.
“That’s nice. It’s a competitive program,” Zent said.
Noble County received a $500,000 award, Shipshewana was awarded $487,500, Angola is getting $343,489.67, Auburn will receive $284,716.71 and Waterloo was granted $247,305.
Communities are eligible for up to $1 million per year in grants for road work, with smaller rural communities eligible to receive 75% if they put up 25% in matching local funds.
The program, which launched in 2016, has given out nearly $1 billion in grants since its inception.
“Superior transportation infrastructure — from interstates to local roads and everything connecting in between — make our communities safer attractive places to do business and create jobs,” Gov. Eric. Holcomb said in Thursday’s release. “Thriving communities, in turn, provide exceptional places for Hoosiers to call home and raise families. With that in mind, I’m so pleased to invest and partner with local leaders to deliver on high-priority projects that keep Indiana moving forward.”
“Community Crossings is a major asset to Indiana cities, towns and counties as they build and modernize local roads and bridges,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness added. “The state’s funding partnership allows local partners to tackle larger scale project more quickly than would otherwise be possible, maximize their resources to complete more projects and achieve the best possible value for Hoosiers.”
Noble County received a grant award for one of two paving packages it submitted, although county engineer Zack Smith isn’t sure exactly which one at this time.
“We had two overlay applications, both requesting $500,000 in matching funds. It looks like only one of the two was awarded at this time. I’m still waiting to receive an award letter to see which package was awarded, but I believe it was the attached list/map. We’ll be resubmitting the second application again when the program reopens this fall,” Smith said.
State Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, applauded the local awards and continues to encourage local agencies to apply for the grants. Unlike past award cycles, though, the four-county area saw fewer recipients and less money than usual.
Distributions in the last two cycles were down a bit — the state gave out about $102 million at the end of 2020 compared to $126 million at the start of 2020 — but the number of communities receiving grants has been similar at around 200 per cycle.
While the pandemic may have affected revenue coming into the gas tax-fueled program, Abbott also noted that many local communities have recently received big awards so smaller towns might be tapped out on matching funds.
For those that do have the street repair money in their budgets, however, Abbott — who is familiar with the program from the local side in past roles with the Rome City Town Council and Noble County Commissioners — strongly encouraged them to apply and get the 3-to-1 match.
“I do know that there’s a lot of infrastructure needs and I’m really glad to see everyone applying for these as often as they can,” Abbott said.
Zent was one of the original rural lawmakers who fought for the program to fund small communities on a 75%-25% basis.
“Every time I see those grant announcements, I think the fight was well worth it,” Zent said.
Waterloo will use its $247,305 grant to improve two roads that have heavy truck traffic, said Town Manager Pam Howard.
“We’re pretty happy that we were awarded. We’re excited,” she said.
One Waterloo project will repair and strengthen Commerce Drive (C.R. 31), a north-south road along the edge of the Waterloo Industrial Park. Waterloo also will improve C.R. 27, just north of U.S. 6, at the town’s western boundary.
Auburn’s grant will pay for half the estimated cost of $569,433 for the Woodcrest Addition Street Reconstruction project.
