Lakewood Mobile Home Court at Barton Lake in rural Fremont puts on a scary haunted house and maze for the enjoyment of residents. This creation was able to be experienced on Friday and Saturday only. The display was the handiwork of Justin Manchester with some help from park residents. The display and maze featured creatures that ranged from amusing to gruesome.
