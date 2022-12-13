ANGOLA — Official approval for expenditures for Sheets Family Park in Angola were approved Tuesday by two different Steuben County boards.
First, the Steuben County Council approved not more than $187,500 for engineering and design work for the community park that’s being developed at the YMCA of Steuben County on land donated by the Charles Sheets family.
Second, the Steuben County American Rescue Plan Act Committee, charged with spending the more than $6.7 million in ARPA money provided to the county by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, approved providing $250,000 toward an endowment for the park.
The park, said YMCA representative Wade Stiefken, is going to cost “just shy of the $4 million mark.”
Prior to action by the Council and ARPA Committee, commitments were in the $2.5 million range, and that was without going public with fundraising, Stiefken said.
Reflecting the mood of the ARPA committee, the $250,000 will have a lasting legacy of the federal COVID-19 funds.
“It will be impactful for years. Essentially, it will never go away,” said Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The $250,000 will have to be made in the form of a formal request by the Commissioners then approved by the Council in January.
Stiefken said the planners of the park want to develop a $500,000 endowment to help sustain the park, which will run under the auspices of the Angola Parks and Recreation Department.
Use of the park will be free to all. It will also be available for use of people of all abilities.
The YMCA of Steuben County announced the development of the inclusive playground, splash pad, pickleball courts and gathering space on June 7, 2021.
As lead sponsor, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital committed $1 million to support the construction and design of the project, which was announced jointly with the YMCA in March.
In addition to the sizeable contributions, commissioners have also agreed to provide an annual $10,000 stipend toward the park. The stipend, as well as the $187,500 for engineering, is coming from the county economic development income tax fund, which Howard said was appropriate because this project could attract people to the community.
The project is going to cost about $3.7 million.
The project will meet community needs identified in a 2016 survey calling for more recreational infrastructure on the north side of Angola. The new space will be accessible and inviting to all community members, creating a gathering place where everyone can come to learn, grow and relax.
The park will be situated on ground that’s east of the main YMCA facility. It will be free and open to all. It will be under the umbrella of the Angola Parks & Recreation Department.
To support the development at Sheets Family Park, visit steubenfoundation.org and click on the donate now button. For more information on the park visit ymcasteuben.org or contact Funkhouser, at sfunkhouser@ymcasteuben.org. All donations will be held in the Steuben County Community Foundation’s “Sheets Family Park” Fund.
