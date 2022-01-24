FREMONT — Landon Brown is a relative newcomer to Steuben County but he wants to be involved and have an impact on the community.
The president of the Lake Pleasant Homeowners Association is taking that a step further by running for the District 1 Steuben County Council Republican nomination.
Brown has been involved in business in Steuben County since 2016 and a full-time resident since 2020.
“My wife, Kristen (Lorntz) Brown, son (Ryder), and I moved to Steuben county full time in 2020 knowing the area is well suited for our family. The sense of community and opportunities provided in Steuben County and specifically District 1 align with our employment, school and recreational goals,” Brown said in a prepared statement.
In 2016 the Browns started the Lake Pleasant Storage Condos. Brown also operates a private fire investigations company and is a former firefighter and emergency medical technician..
“My wife’s family has been in the area since 1950 working in the farm and medical industries,” Brown said. “As the President of Lake Pleasant HOA and the developer of the condos, we have invested a great majority of our time and effort into positively affecting the local community where we are excited to raise our family.”
Brown said he has spent much time getting to know the district, which covers the four townships that stretch across the northern border of Steuben County, Millgrove, Jamestown, Fremont and Clear Lake.
“I have spent many hours researching how to keep and make District 1 the best possible place to live. As a full time fire investigator and previous Firefighter/EMT I have spent a majority of my career working with small communities. I have a drive to learn and know how to build, create, fix and help,” he said.
Brown has degrees in biology and chemistry and has received many national certifications through his employment. He enjoys learning more skills to help him develop professionally and personally.
“This drive and these skills make me a qualified candidate to represent our district and I look forward to serving our community in a new way,” Brown said.
Brown will be running against Christina Cress, Fremont, for the Republican nomination. The seat opened up after Councilman Jim Getz decided to seek the Republican nomination for the North District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners. Getz, Lake George, is running against Andy Laughlin, also of Lake Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.