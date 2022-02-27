When a loved one has received an end-of-life diagnosis, hospice provides valuable resources for those individuals and their families.
Hospice, according to the National Institutes of Health, is designed for situations where it may no longer be possible to cure a serious illness or a patient chooses not to undergo certain treatments.
While comfort care is still provided, attempts to cure the illness are stopped. Hospice is provided for a person when a doctor believes the patient has six months or less to live.
While family and friends can provide comfort, sometimes they need a break. That’s where hospice services come in.
Unfortunately, there aren’t enough volunteers to go around.
Heartland Home Health & Hospice of Fort Wayne, for example, has just under 100 volunteers who serve adults within a 50-mile radius.
Scott Downs, volunteer coordinator, and staff member Callie McDougald, said COVID had an impact on the number of volunteers.
“We went from about 75 volunteers at the start of COVID who were actively seeing patients and we went down to five,” Downs said. “We’re still recovering.”
“COVID was definitely challenging,” McDougald said. “We noticed that right at the beginning, families were nervous to have our services in there. We have a whole bunch of different disciplines — shower aid, the chaplain, volunteers, music therapy, massage therapy.
“They were always worried about that transmission component of it so it looked a little bit different than what it normally did.
“Some of our volunteers were like, ‘I’m a volunteer but no one’s having me in their home. How do I find purpose in each day?’”
Some volunteers make visits with patients while others — considered “special project volunteers” — knit blankets, make meals or provide other forms of assistance.
“Our corporate standard is, for every patient we have, we should have one volunteer, which is currently right under 400 patients. I’m a smidge short,” Downs said.
To the extent possible, McDougald said the company tries to match volunteers with patients in their own community or county.
“When people live in DeKalb County, it’s so much more special to have someone who lives in DeKalb County too,” she said. “You already have that common bond. We’re always looking for people who live in the county to also serve in the county they live in.”
“We even try to go smaller than that,” Downs said. “We try to keep them in their community.”
Hospice isn’t limited to in-home visits. Volunteers will visit patients in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Needless to say, volunteers play a vital role.
“We just help them in the end-of-life process, making sure they’re comfortable, that they’re not in pain,” Downs explained. “I tell our volunteers our primary focus — in an environment that can be quite depressing because we deal with death every day — is we get to bring a little bit of happiness back to our patients.
“I love our nurses and I love our CNAs. They poke and they prod. They take their temperature and force them to take their medications,” he said. “My volunteers get to go and say, ‘I’m here to be with you today. What do you want to do today? Do you want to watch a movie? Let’s watch a movie.’
“They get to make that happiness come back to their life, where they’re not being told, ‘Have you taken your medicine today? Or to get in the shower.’”
Being invited into special, personal environment is rewarding, McDougald said.
“When I tell people I work in hospice, they tell me, ‘That sounds so depressing,’” she said. “To me, it’s really rewarding. For someone to allow you into such an intimate part of their life is just so amazing.
“It’s such an honor to be able to do that. It’s a very vulnerable state for the family, very vulnerable for the person and they’re allowing you to be part of it.”
“My favorite thing is seeing the comfort and the care that our patients and our families get. Yes, we’re there to serve the patient, but, as a whole, our company serves the family,” Downs said.
“I love listening and hearing their stories,” he added. “It just gives you an insight of who they used to be.”
Death, the end of someone’s life, is hard.
“For me, that’s the toughest component of it,” McDougald said. “It’s also beautiful because you get to see the family and hear all about their lives and who they were.”
“The hardest part for me is seeing the pain that our staff goes through. They see these people for hours every week, sometimes three or four times a week,” Downs said. “They become a member of their family, they become their friends.
“We all know that’s the inevitable end, but it still hurts.”
At the same time, even in the last hours of their lives, being able to give or receive a smile or knowing you made that patient’s final hours special is the best reward.
For Downs, one of those memories occurred just a few weeks ago.
“I sat with one of our patients who was actively dying. A member of her family was there, and this patient, in her old age, had started to love to dance.
“We were listening to Elvis. Me, our nurse and her daughter-in-law were dancing around with (the patient).
“What a wonderful way to honor this woman in her last moments of life — to be with her, listening to some of her favorite music, with her family — dancing,” Downs said.
“I went home and I was like, ‘What a wonderful day at work.’”
