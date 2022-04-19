INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana counties will receive $5.63 million in Community Crossings grants from the state this spring.
For comparison, the region received $13.5 million overall in fall 2021.
At least one government in each of the six counties received funding, with Allen County leading with $2.4 million total — $1 million each to the county and Fort Wayne and the remainder to New Haven.
Noble County was the only other county with multiple awards, with Kendallville receiving $432,529.75 and Noble County highway getting $365,414.92.
Elsewhere around the region, LaGrange County highway received a max $1 million award; Whitley County highway was awarded $806,557.50; Steuben County picked up $448,243.50; and Auburn was awarded $175,577.33.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said the county's award was for one of its two projects, as he splits the annual work into two packages each year, that way if one or the other isn't funded he can tweak and resubmit in the fall while still going for the $1 million maximum.
Noble County's award this spring will help cover a bridge replacement for Bridge 73 on C.R. 860W over Solomon Creek, while the county's paving package for about 10 miles on six county roads will have to wait.
"We have taken the same approach the past few years since CCMG was split into two calls for projects. I split our request into multiple applications (typically two) for the first call and then repackage whatever is not awarded for the second call," Smith said. "Bridge 73 was awarded for $365,414.92, but the HMA overlay package was not. I plan on repackaging the HMA overlay package for the second call this year."
In Kendallville, the city got 14 of 15 streets funded in a package that was a redo from 2021 after an error in how a PDF document was submitted cut off most of the city's package and it therefore wasn't awarded.
The only street in Kendallville's package that wasn't awarded was for paving on Wayne Street near the city's new solar field, although Derby said he wasn't exactly sure why.
As for whether the city will seek more road funding this fall, there's a hiccup now in place as Kendallville's population grew in the 2020 census and therefore has entered into the "large" city category with a higher match total.
Small cities and towns and rural counties get a 75/25 match on Community Crossings funding, but the larger communities only receive 50/50 matching on grant awards, meaning they have to put up more money to access grant dollars.
"There has not yet been a determination on a fall submittal. Anything awarded through that submittal would be constructed in 2023. Since Kendallville’s population in the most recent census put us above the 10,000 threshold, our CCMG match has increased to 50%. As such, we will need to establish our funding limitation," Derby said.
The city of Auburn's $175,577.33 only covers one of five projects submitted for grant funds totaling $1.3 million.
"This is the first time we haven't been fully awarded," said Daryl McConnell, City of Auburn Director of Engineering.
McConnell went on to say this was the first time that the city had submitted applications for multiple projects.
The project awarded to the city is a mill and resurfacing project at Auburn Meadows, which will include ADA compliant sidewalk ramps. The Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety approved moving forward with the project if funding was awarded during the April 14 meeting. This allows city administration to advertise for bids, to get the project on the calendar for this construction season. The project has an estimated cost of $351,154.66.
Troy Ackerman, assistant city engineer said the administration will reevaluate the projects before moving forward on the other four.
He said the city will definitely apply for the second round of funding in July.
That figure is a little low compared to what the six-county region typically pulls in during an award cycle, with nine local governments being selected for funding this time.
In spring 2021, five communities received $1.86 million combined, so this cycle was a better than that.
KPC Media Group staff members Steve Garbacz, Andy Barrand contributed to this report.
