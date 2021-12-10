Police make three arrests in two days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges after arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Andrew S. Berry, 40, of the 300 block of 4th St., Jackson, Michigan, arrested on Toledo Street and Wayne Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Barry F. King, 55, of the 200 block of Spruce Street, Fostoria, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Kelvin W. Lawrence, 56, of the 8200 block of Aberdeen Road, Hampton, Virginia, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.