ANGOLA — The downtown pocket park at the corner of East Maumee and North Martha streets is dying for a name.
Ever since the Everage family started developing the park, and through its previous owners, it never really had a name.
But now is your chance to give it a name to help complete what has been a year’s-long effort to spruce up the park and make it part of the community and open for the use of all.
The Downtown Angola Coalition in conjunction with The Herald Republican are holding the naming contest.
People are asked to send their submissions to The Herald Republican, Park Contest, 107 N. Martha St., Angola IN 46703, or send entries to mmarturello@kpcmedia.com. Put “Park Name” in the subject line.
The winner will have the pride in knowing he or she gave this park its forever name, just like previous naming contests in the community, like the ones for Country Fair Shopping Center and Nature Park.
In addition to turning the park into a space that can be used by all, the Everage family is taking legal steps to make sure the park is a permanent fixture in the downtown.
The park was started as a downtown cleanup project when it was owned by the First National Bank of Angola in the 1980s.
When Craig and Colleen Everage purchased the adjacent Key Bank property, it came with the park.
Through a number of efforts done by volunteers and with grant support, the park is being turned into a community space where children can have fun or anyone can sit and rest for some private introspection. More work on the park is going to be completed by the end of the year.
The deadline for entries for the contest is Dec. 4.
