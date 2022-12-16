ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald D. Brown III, 42, of the 8300 block of West Hallet Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brandon J. Davis, 30, of the 2300 block of Parkcrest Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Zakery S. Harrington, 24, of the 700 block of West Northj Street, Fremont, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
• Blake W. Harris, 28, of the 5200 block of South C.R. 600E, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Joshua W. Ramirez, 36, of the 00 block of Woodwind Trail, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Enrique L. Ruiz Lopez, 26, of the 500 block of Village Green Drive, arrested in the 300 block of McSwain Drive on charges of felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Aaron J. Sylvia, 41, of the 7200 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 500 block of East Depot Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Gerald R. Thompson, 43, of the 200 block of Cranberry Run, Avilla, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
