ANGOLA — The community has come together for Angola's domestic violence shelter, TLC House Indiana.
On Nov. 4, the shelter put out a plea for help on its Facebook page, what was called a "SOS plea for help."
The shelter was in urgent need for bedding for sleeping rooms and supplies for residents. A photo of shelter’s sparse room of metal bunk beds and mattresses was taken by the executive director and included with the post.
In a short amount of time, the post went viral and the response from the community was swift .
TLC House received much-needed donations and now has clean bedding and pillows for its sleeping rooms to cover the up coming holiday season and well into the new year, which can be a difficult time at the shelter.
Additional donations of non-perishable food, canned goods and hygiene products for women and babies were donated to the shelter and cash donations were received via the organization's website, tlchouseindiana.org. Anyone still wanting to make a donation is asked to use the website.
