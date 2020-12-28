ANGOLA — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officials from Thursday through Monday:
• Christopher C. Brown, 42, of the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Timoteo A. Diaz Lorenzo, 24, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested on McKinley and Mill streets for misdemeanor operating while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and possession of a false government identification.
• Laura D. Garn, 44, of the 700 block of Hunters Glen Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Harcourt Road at North Wayne Street on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Whitney-Jaylin M. Harris, 22, of the 7500 block of Hope Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 345 mile marker on a a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Michael D. Matcher, 57, of Lane 275 Jimmerson Lake, arrested in the 4200 block of N. C.R. 425W on a charge of felony habitual traffic violator with a lifetime suspension and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Jerome B. Jirava, 51, of Milbank South Dakota, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on a charge of felony resisting law enforcement.
• Bruce A. Johnson Jr., 46, of the 6300 block of North Maplecrest Drive, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Evan McPheeters, 25, of the 100 block of Christman Cove, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Todd E. Molter, 57, of the 5600 block of East Metz Road, arrested at the jailo on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Corey K. Parr, 31, of the 5100 block of S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Chance L. Sheets, 24, of Lane 440 Lake James, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jordan M. Smith, 26, of the 100 block of Park Avenue, Angola, arrested on West C.R. 300N at North C.R. 500W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Bradley D. Walz, 33, of the 11000 block of North Angling Road, Wolcottville, arrested on I-69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.